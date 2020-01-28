Menu
2016 Audi A4

2.0T Technik plus quattro 8sp Tiptronic NO ACCIDENT , LOW KM.

2016 Audi A4

2.0T Technik plus quattro 8sp Tiptronic NO ACCIDENT , LOW KM.

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,376KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4545930
  • Stock #: A7798
  • VIN: WAUKFCFLXGN012502
Exterior Colour
Ibis White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

JUST OFF LEASE AND ACCIDENT FREE 2016 AUDI A=4 TECHNIK S-LINE AUTOMATIC LEATHER POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS SUNROOF NAVIGATION REVERSE CAMERA AUDI DRIVE MODE CELECTOR BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND ALLOY WHEELS. Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES, and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours… All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested… Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

  • S Line Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

