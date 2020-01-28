Menu
2016 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort plus quattro 8sp Tiptronic NO ACCIDENT LOW KM. VERY LOW KM.

2016 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort plus quattro 8sp Tiptronic NO ACCIDENT LOW KM. VERY LOW KM.

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,942KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4608693
  • Stock #: A7829
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL1GN013358
Exterior Colour
Monsoon Grey Met
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

JUST OFF LEASE WITH VERY LOW KM. AND NO ACCIDENT 2016 AUDI A-4 KOMFORT PLUS ALL WHEEL DRIVE POWER HEATED SEATS AUTOMATIC 2.0 L 4 CYL.SUNROOF LEATHER INTERIOR CRUISE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS. Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES, and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours… All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested… Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Additional Features
  • S-Line
  • Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

Call Dealer

613-248-8778

