2016 Audi A4

110,339 KM

Details

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Audi A4

2016 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort plus quattro

2016 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort plus quattro

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

110,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8410017
  • Stock #: 01537
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL1GN000769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01537
  • Mileage 110,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

