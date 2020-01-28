Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi A6

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic S-LINE , NO ACCIDENT , LOW KM.

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A6

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic S-LINE , NO ACCIDENT , LOW KM.

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

  1. 4545927
  2. 4545927
  3. 4545927
  4. 4545927
  5. 4545927
  6. 4545927
  7. 4545927
  8. 4545927
  9. 4545927
  10. 4545927
  11. 4545927
  12. 4545927
  13. 4545927
  14. 4545927
  15. 4545927
  16. 4545927
  17. 4545927
  18. 4545927
  19. 4545927
  20. 4545927
  21. 4545927
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,427KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4545927
  • Stock #: A7796
  • VIN: WAUJFAFC4GN137043
Exterior Colour
Florett Silver Met
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

JUST OFF LEASE 2016 AUDI A-6 PROGRESSIV S-LINE 4 CYL. AUTOMATIC WITH POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS SUNROOF NAVIGATION REVERSE CAMERA LEATHER SEATS REAR HEATED SEATS AND 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES, and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours… All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested… Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Additional Features
  • S Line Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Global Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 14,417 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz B...
 43,677 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 330i xDrive...
 14,242 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-248-XXXX

(click to show)

613-248-8778

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7662

Send A Message