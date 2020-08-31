Menu
2016 Audi Q3

91,605 KM

$19,487

+ tax & licensing
$19,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Audi Q3

2016 Audi Q3

EXTRA CLEAN | NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Audi Q3

EXTRA CLEAN | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,487

+ taxes & licensing

91,605KM
Used
  VIN: WA1EFCFS8GR023427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200512
  • Mileage 91,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, black on black and very well appointed. Dual p ower leather front seat w/ power lumbar,power tailgate, Panoramic sunroof, heated seats, tinted glass, paddle shift, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, automatic Bi-Xenon headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, electric parking brake, homelink, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This is one BEAUTIFUL Q3! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd, prestige

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

