$25,827+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2016 Audi Q3
PROGRESSIV AWD | ONLY 65,000 KMS | PANO ROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,827
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9932312
- Stock #: 230388
- VIN: WA1JFCFS8GR006903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monsoon Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,647 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 65,000 KMS!! PROGRESSIV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ CONVENIENCE & NAVIGATION PKGS INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER, REAR PARK SENSORS AND 7-IN SCREEN!! Keyless entry w/ push button start, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, 18-in alloys, full power group incl. power seats, auto headlights, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.