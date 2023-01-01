Menu
2016 Audi Q3

65,647 KM

Details Description

$25,827

+ tax & licensing
$25,827

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Audi Q3

2016 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIV AWD | ONLY 65,000 KMS | PANO ROOF | NAV

2016 Audi Q3

PROGRESSIV AWD | ONLY 65,000 KMS | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$25,827

+ taxes & licensing

65,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932312
  • Stock #: 230388
  • VIN: WA1JFCFS8GR006903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,647 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 65,000 KMS!! PROGRESSIV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ CONVENIENCE & NAVIGATION PKGS INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER, REAR PARK SENSORS AND 7-IN SCREEN!! Keyless entry w/ push button start, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, 18-in alloys, full power group incl. power seats, auto headlights, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

