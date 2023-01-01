Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

128,500 KM

328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

128,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380903
  • Stock #: 23-9347A
  • VIN: WBA8E3C50GK502337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist!

This 3 Series gets excellent fuel economy without sacrificing an enjoyable drive. This 2016 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 3 Series is once again reinvigorated this year, with more angular and sharper lines reminiscent of historic sports car models with the snub rear end and long snout. From its simplistic and well laid out cockpit to the design language accentuating the elegance and performance of this BMW, this 3 Series might just be the best car that the manufacturer has created in a long while.This sedan has 128,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3 Series's trim level is 328i xDrive. The 328i carries on with its tradition of being one of the best sport luxury cars in the automotive world. This sedan boasts amazing features such as a heads up display, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, heated seats, memory settings, Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface, blind spot monitor, rear camera, automatic parking, premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface, parking sensors, and automatic dual-zone climate control. Other features include sporty aluminum alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a multifunction steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection

