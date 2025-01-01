Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

135,043 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
13196246

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1763665188
  2. 1763665188
  3. 1763665188
  4. 1763665188
  5. 1763665188
  6. 1763665188
  7. 1763665188
  8. 1763665188
  9. 1763665188
  10. 1763665189
  11. 1763665189
  12. 1763665189
  13. 1763665188
  14. 1763665189
  15. 1763665189
  16. 1763665188
  17. 1763665189
  18. 1763665189
  19. 1763665189
  20. 1763665189
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,043KM
Good Condition
VIN WBA8E3C56GK502665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,043 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 192,335 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX 130,050 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 77,321 KM $20,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2016 BMW 3 Series