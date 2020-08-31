Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 4 Series

85,637 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 4 Series

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

  1. 5727951
  2. 5727951
  3. 5727951
  4. 5727951
  5. 5727951
  6. 5727951
  7. 5727951
  8. 5727951
  9. 5727951
  10. 5727951
  11. 5727951
  12. 5727951
  13. 5727951
  14. 5727951
  15. 5727951
  16. 5727951
  17. 5727951
  18. 5727951
  19. 5727951
  20. 5727951
  21. 5727951
  22. 5727951
  23. 5727951
  24. 5727951
  25. 5727951
  26. 5727951
  27. 5727951
  28. 5727951
  29. 5727951
  30. 5727951
  31. 5727951
  32. 5727951
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,637KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5727951
  • Stock #: B0009
  • VIN: WBA4B3C50GG528320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B0009
  • Mileage 85,637 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2016 BMW 435 GRAN COUPE XDRIVE M-SPORT PKG. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE OUT 300 HP WITH PADDLE SHIFTING AUTOMATIC LEATHER POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS REAR HEATED SEATS BMW DRIVE MODE SELECTOR HARMAN KARDON SOUND POWER TAILGATE SUNROOF NAVIGATION POWER WINDOWS LOCKS TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA FRONT CAMERA COLLISION WARNING BLIND SPOT MONITORING LINE DEPARTURE WARNING POWER TAILGATE AND ALLOY WHEELS.Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; *******CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES AVAILABLE ******* and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours All vehicles are sold SAFETIED . Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Global Auto Sales

2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T D...
 66,797 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf R
 6,468 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 R-De...
 37,872 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Email Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

Call Dealer

613-248-XXXX

(click to show)

613-248-8778

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7662
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory