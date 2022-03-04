$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
613-722-0852
2016 BMW 6 Series
**CMGSOON**650i xDrive/2DRCoupe/TwinTurboV8/M-Pkg
Location
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
69,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8640434
- VIN: WBA6H7C58GGA05094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 69,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
