$57,280+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,280
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2016 BMW M3
2016 BMW M3
Base
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$57,280
+ taxes & licensing
68,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8361825
- Stock #: AA461
- VIN: WBS8M9C57G5D31766
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7