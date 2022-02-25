Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW M3

68,000 KM

Details Features

$57,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,280

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2016 BMW M3

2016 BMW M3

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW M3

Base

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$57,280

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8361825
  • Stock #: AA461
  • VIN: WBS8M9C57G5D31766

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 57,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 53,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 13,500 KM
$57,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory