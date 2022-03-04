$59,900+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW M4
Coupe
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
Used
- Listing ID: 8569748
- Stock #: AA508
- VIN: WBS3R9C56GK336290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7