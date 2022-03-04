Menu
2016 BMW M4

0 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Coupe

Location

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8569748
  • Stock #: AA508
  • VIN: WBS3R9C56GK336290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA508
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

