2016 BMW X3

176,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,500KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX7C56G0S17003

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-XXXX

613-695-0800

