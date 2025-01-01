Menu
LOW KMS! CONVENIENCE GROUP!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather, remote start, 7-inch display, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, tow-hitch receiver, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Buick Encore

121,980 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Encore

CONVENIENCE|LOW KMS|LEATHER|REMOTE START|REAR CAM

2016 Buick Encore

CONVENIENCE|LOW KMS|LEATHER|REMOTE START|REAR CAM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,980KM
VIN KL4CJFSB6GB591827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,980 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! CONVENIENCE GROUP!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather, remote start, 7-inch display, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, tow-hitch receiver, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Buick Encore