$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience PREFERRED AWD, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience PREFERRED AWD, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,175KM
VIN KL4CJFSB8GB699589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,175 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Oil life monitoring system
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Cargo storage, tray under cargo load floor
Door sill plate cover, front
Driver information centre includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer, vehicle
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Storage, front passenger underseat
Air filtration system with particle filter
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Headlamps, halogen composite projector beam with blue translucent ring and automatic exterior lamp control
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Wheel, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel, located under cargo floor
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Audio system feature, colour display, 7" diagonal
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Vision Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter
Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Keys, ignition, foldable
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2016 Buick Encore