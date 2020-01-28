NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX



2016 BUICK ENCORE CXL



FRESH ON THE LOT: 2016 BUICK ENCORE CXL WITH AIR CONDITION, POWER GROUP, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID CONNECT, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF,KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, REAR VIEW CAM, HEATED BUCKET SEATS ,ULTRASONIC FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST,FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT AND MORE

Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features Lane Departure Warning

Rear Vision Camera

Oil life monitoring system

Side Blind Zone Alert

Forward collision alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Glass, deep-tinted

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Windshield, solar absorbing

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Alternator, 130 amps

Antenna, roof-mounted

Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips

Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Headlamps, halogen composite projector beam with blue translucent ring and automatic exterior lamp control

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall

Wiper, rear intermittent

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Assist handles, rear outboard

Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable

Cargo mat, carpeted rear

Cargo storage, tray under cargo load floor

Door sill plate cover, front

Driver information centre includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass

Glovebox, dual

Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp

Memory seat, driver side presets for seat position

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding

Seatback, passenger flat-folding

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Steering wheel, heated

Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer, vehicle

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Exhaust system, rear exit

Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel

Keys, ignition, foldable

Mechanical jack

Steering, power, variable effort, electric

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier

Audio system feature, colour display, 7" diagonal

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Door locks, child security rear, manual

Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic

Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points

Safety belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter

Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter

Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions

Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer

Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)

Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system

Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console

Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Horn, dual-note

Cargo net, rear

Wheel, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel, located under cargo floor

Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor

Air filtration system with particle filter

