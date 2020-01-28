Menu
2016 Buick Encore

Base PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, NAV, LOADED

2016 Buick Encore

Base PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, NAV, LOADED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,591KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544358
  • Stock #: 20-8006b
  • VIN: KL4CJHSB5GB741521
Exterior Colour
Carbon Black Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $20598 - Myers Cadillac is just $19998!

FRESH ON THE LOT: 2016 BUICK ENCORE CXL WITH AIR CONDITION, POWER GROUP, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID CONNECT, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF,KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, REAR VIEW CAM, HEATED BUCKET SEATS ,ULTRASONIC FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST,FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT AND MORE
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Fog lamps, front
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
  • Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Headlamps, halogen composite projector beam with blue translucent ring and automatic exterior lamp control
  • Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
  • QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
  • Assist handles, rear outboard
  • Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
  • Cargo mat, carpeted rear
  • Cargo storage, tray under cargo load floor
  • Door sill plate cover, front
  • Driver information centre includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
  • Glovebox, dual
  • Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
  • Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
  • Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
  • Memory seat, driver side presets for seat position
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
  • Seatback, passenger flat-folding
  • Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer, vehicle
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Exhaust system, rear exit
  • Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
  • Keys, ignition, foldable
  • Mechanical jack
  • Steering, power, variable effort, electric
  • Suspension, Ride and Handling
  • Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
  • Audio system feature, colour display, 7" diagonal
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • Door locks, child security rear, manual
  • Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
  • Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
  • Safety belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter
  • Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter
  • Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
  • Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
  • Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
  • Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
  • Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Cargo net, rear
  • Wheel, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel, located under cargo floor
  • Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
  • Air filtration system with particle filter

