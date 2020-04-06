Menu
2016 Buick Verano

Convenience AUTO, A.C, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER GROUP

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,336KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4858299
  • Stock #: PL02
  • VIN: 1G4P15SK2G4121568
Exterior Colour
Graphite Grey Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ONLY 14,000 KM!!! CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER

Compare at $13275 - Myers Cadillac is just $12888!

JUST LANDED- 2016 Buick verano with only 14,000 km!!! CLEAN carfax , One owner, Previous lease- auto, a.c, power group, keyless entry, leather/cloth combo, alloy wheels. No admin fees, Finance from 0%!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Engine Start
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Touch Screen
  • Trunk emergency release handle
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Grille, Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall, premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
  • Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Mirrors, outside, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Mouldings, bright, window surround
  • QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Tires, P225/50R17, all season, blackwall
  • Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare
  • Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start
  • Armrest, centre, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Defogger, rear-window electric, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
  • Headrests, rear centre
  • Heat ducts, rear floor
  • Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
  • Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, centre stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome
  • Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in the centre console forward storage bin
  • Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located on the back of the centre console
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way manual
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual
  • Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position
  • Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
  • Sill plates, front doors
  • Steering wheel, deluxe, 3-spoke
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
  • Brake, parking, electronic
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist
  • Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall
  • Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
  • Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Horn, dual-note high and low
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) multi-spoke alloy with Sterling Silver finish
  • Display, driver instrument information, one colour
  • Emissions, general unleaded

