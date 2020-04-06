2016 Buick Verano

Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Engine Start Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Touch Screen

Trunk emergency release handle

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Glass, solar absorbing

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear

Emissions, federal requirements

Door handles, body-colour

Grille, Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall, premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield

Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Mirrors, outside, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Mouldings, bright, window surround

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare

Tires, P225/50R17, all season, blackwall

Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare

Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass

Windshield, solar absorbing

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start

Armrest, centre, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Defogger, rear-window electric, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below

Headrests, rear centre

Heat ducts, rear floor

Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents

Key, primary foldable, additional foldable

Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, centre stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome

Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in the centre console forward storage bin

Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located on the back of the centre console

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way manual

Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual

Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Sill plates, front doors

Steering wheel, deluxe, 3-spoke

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Alternator, 130 amps

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio

Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps

Brake, parking, electronic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist

Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System

Door locks, rear child security

Horn, dual-note high and low

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters

Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position

Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) multi-spoke alloy with Sterling Silver finish

Display, driver instrument information, one colour

Emissions, general unleaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.