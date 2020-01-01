1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
+ taxes & licensing
NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER
Compare at $28325 - Myers Cadillac is just $27500!
JUST LANDED- 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD- wireless charging, auto climate control, cruise, 3.6 v6, 18 wheels, heated steering wheel, surround vision camera- ONE owner CLEAN carfax, Finance from 3.99% up to 60 months CPO!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6