Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Cadillac XTS

Luxury LUXURY, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, LOW KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Cadillac XTS

Luxury LUXURY, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, LOW KM!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,115KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4461060
  • Stock #: 19-9210A
  • VIN: 2G61N5S32G9100176
Exterior Colour
Graphite Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER

Compare at $28325 - Myers Cadillac is just $27500!

JUST LANDED- 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD- wireless charging, auto climate control, cruise, 3.6 v6, 18 wheels, heated steering wheel, surround vision camera- ONE owner CLEAN carfax, Finance from 3.99% up to 60 months CPO!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • head restraints
  • Tire inflation kit
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Active noise cancellation
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • Brake Assist designed to assist the driver in stopping or decreasing vehicle speed
  • Trunk release, power
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
  • Brake, parking, electronic
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
  • Glovebox, lockable
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Gauge cluster includes colour Driver Information Centre
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Alternator, 170 amps
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger
  • Fueling system, capless
  • Tail lamps, LED illumination
  • Door handles, illuminating
  • Glass, laminated front-side, theft-deterrent
  • Tires, P245/45R19 all-season, blackwall
  • Convenience net, trunk
  • Lighting, illuminated entry and courtesy
  • Map pockets, front and rear doors and front seatbacks
  • Retained accessory power power windows, audio system, mirrors, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power lumbar control
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way power lumbar control
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding, with lockable rear pass-through
  • Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
  • Windows, power, all 4 with Express-Up/Down includes rear passenger lockout
  • Automatic level control, rear air springs
  • Magnetic Ride Control, dual-mode
  • Steering, power variable-effort
  • Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
  • Suspension, rear, independent linked H-arm
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions with outboard comfort guides
  • Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
  • Brakes, DuraLife rotors
  • Mouldings, bodyside
  • Armrest, centre, rear with pass-thru dual cup holders and storage
  • Climate control, dual-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
  • Driver Information Centre includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Brakes, front Brembo, antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, front passenger seat
  • Air bags, dual-stage frontal, side impact, knee and head curtain side impact for driver and front passenger head curtain and seat side impact for outboard rear passengers
  • Lighting accent, LED spotlights with light pipes
  • Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless steel through fascia design
  • Differential, electronic limited slip
  • Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [355 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
  • Grille, Sport
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge Xenon, windshield wiper-activated with Twilight Sentinel and night-time flash-to-pass feature
  • Shift lever, leather-wrapped with wood (Not available with interior color (AFF) Kona Brown with Jet Black accents)
  • Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with premium painted finish
  • Lamp System Daytime Running, Auxiliary
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets y...
  • NavTraffic Avoid congestion before you reach it by enhancing your vehicle's navigation or entertainment system with NavTraffic. With detailed information on traffic speed, accidents, construction, road closures and more (SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Na...
  • Cadillac CUE (Cadillac User Experience) Information and Media Control System 8" display, featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition, proximity sensing, articulating storage door/bin, clock display and compass feature
  • Seat, ventilated passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 18,754 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 30,100 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 140,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Send A Message