Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Z71 4X4 - TONNEAU COVER - HTD SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Z71 4X4 - TONNEAU COVER - HTD SEATS!

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

  1. 4982406
  2. 4982406
  3. 4982406
  4. 4982406
  5. 4982406
  6. 4982406
  7. 4982406
  8. 4982406
  9. 4982406
  10. 4982406
  11. 4982406
  12. 4982406
  13. 4982406
  14. 4982406
  15. 4982406
  16. 4982406
  17. 4982406
  18. 4982406
  19. 4982406
  20. 4982406
  21. 4982406
  22. 4982406
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,417KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4982406
  • Stock #: W4X
  • VIN: 1GCGTDE32G1351979
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

COLORADO CREW CAB Z71 PACKAGE - ALLOY WHEELS - BACK UP CAMERA - TONNEAU COVER - TRAILER HITCH - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - HEATED SEATS - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - AUTO START! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 2.99% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. Ex Daily Rental

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Club

2017 Acura TLX 4DR S...
 53,898 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo V60 2015....
 78,216 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Subur...
 51,438 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-829-XXXX

(click to show)

613-829-0606

Send A Message