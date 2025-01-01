$4,599+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$4,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,560KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB0G7147912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39377A
- Mileage 203,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km
Front wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Interior cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Rear tires: 215/60SR16.0
Front tires: 215/60SR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,679L (94.6 cu.ft.)
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Engine litres: 1.4
Horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 998mm (39.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Fuel economy combined: 7.8L/100 km
GVWR: 1,960kg (4,321lbs)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Exterior height: 1,476mm (58.1)
Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM
Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 72.5mm x 82.6mm (2.85 x 3.25)
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Tracker system: OnStar Guidance
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7)
Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km
Rear legroom: 898mm (35.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,331mm (52.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
Payload: 899kg (1,982lbs)
Exterior length: 4,597mm (181.0)
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Smart device integration: OnStar RemoteLink
Appearance: analog
Cargo: trunk
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
Call Dealer
613-706-XXXX(click to show)
Bank Street Hyundai
613-706-9812
