This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 34843 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Touch Screen.
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
- Rear View Camera
- Touch Screen
- Oil life monitoring system
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Trunk emergency release handle
- Enhanced Acoustic Package
- Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Defogger, rear window, electric
- Door handles, body-colour
- Wipers, front intermittent, variable
- Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
- Door locks, rear child security
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
- Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
- Convenience hooks, rear
- Rear air ducts, floor mounted
- Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
- Brakes, front disc/rear drum
- Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
- Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
- Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
- Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
- Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
- Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
- Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
- Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
- Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
- Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
- Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
- Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip
- Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
- Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
- Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
- Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
- Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
- Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear, compound crank
- Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
- Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio (Deleted when (UYE) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback is ordered on Fleet order types.)
