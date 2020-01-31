Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT LT, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAM, REMOTE START

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT LT, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAM, REMOTE START

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,621KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4631868
  • Stock #: P-5526A
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB0G7167139
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $12875 - Myers Cadillac is just $12500!

FRESH ON THE LOT: 2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT AUTOMATIC WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAM, BUCKET SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, TURN TO TURN NAVIGATION, ONSTAR 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT AND MORE
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • A/C
Safety
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Touch Screen
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Trunk emergency release handle
  • Enhanced Acoustic Package
  • Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Defogger, rear window, electric
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
  • Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
  • Convenience hooks, rear
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
  • Brakes, front disc/rear drum
  • Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
  • Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
  • Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
  • Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
  • Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
  • Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
  • Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
  • Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip
  • Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
  • Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
  • Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
  • Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio (Deleted when (UYE) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback is ordered on Fleet order types.)
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Directions Website Inventory

613-225-XXXX

613-225-2277

