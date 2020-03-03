Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LT, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAM, REMOTE START

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LT, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAM, REMOTE START

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,105KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4703400
  • Stock #: P-5542A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM7G7254029
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED, 0% FINANCE !!!

Compare at $13388 - Myers Cadillac is just $12998!

JUST LANDED- 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, sedan, rear cam, remote start, keyless entry, alloy wheels, Automatic, a/c, NO admin fees CERTIFIED, Finance starts @ 0%!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Console, floor, with armrest
  • Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
  • Antenna, integral rear window
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Trunk release, power, remote
  • Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
  • Axle, 3.14 ratio
  • Battery, 80AH
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
  • Coolant protection, engine
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Restraint provisions, latch
  • Safety belts, front pretensioner
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
  • Mouldings, bright beltline
  • Headlamps, halogen with automatic on/off and delay
  • Lighting, interior, trunk compartment
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock with Duralife brake rotors
  • Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

