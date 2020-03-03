Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT REAR CAM BLUETOOTH ONLY $46 B/W o.a.c.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT REAR CAM BLUETOOTH ONLY $46 B/W o.a.c.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,034KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4759641
  • Stock #: 200139
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB3G7101457
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Only $46 bi-weekly! o.a.c. Automatic w/rear view camera, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, OnStar, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, traction control and trip computer. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

