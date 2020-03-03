2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Active Handling

Power Brakes

Onstar

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Deluxe Wheel Covers

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Driver Side Airbag

