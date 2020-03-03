2016 Chevrolet Cruze

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Only $46 bi-weekly! o.a.c. Automatic w/rear view camera, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, OnStar, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, traction control and trip computer. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8