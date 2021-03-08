Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

66,042 KM

Details Description

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

66,042KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6660035
  Stock #: 00871
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM4G7312923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00871
  • Mileage 66,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear-View Camera
Power Drivers Seat
Push Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BlueTooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

