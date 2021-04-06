Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

68,280 KM

Details Description

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

LT limited

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

68,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6835001
  • Stock #: 00866
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB0G7215674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00866
  • Mileage 68,280 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Camera
  • Sun Roof
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

