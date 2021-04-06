2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$13,495 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 2 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6835001

6835001 Stock #: 00866

00866 VIN: 1G1PE5SB0G7215674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 00866

Mileage 68,280 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.