2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$18,500 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8351700

8351700 Stock #: 22-6008A

22-6008A VIN: 1G1BG5SM9G7251711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-6008A

Mileage 76,592 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Remote Vehicle Starter System Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic Seats, heated driver and front passenger Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks Defogger, rear-window, electric Key, primary foldable, additional foldable Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night Console, floor, with armrest Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls Steering wheel, heated Rear air ducts, floor mounted Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front Lighting, interior, ambient Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders Sensor, cabin humidity Trunk release, power, remote Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer Lighting, interior, trunk compartment Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Oil life monitoring system Alternator, 130 amps Axle, 3.14 ratio Battery, 80AH Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance Brake, parking, manual, foot apply Coolant protection, engine Engine control, stop-start system Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel Suspension, front MacPherson strut Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock with Duralife brake rotors Power Options POWER SEAT Convenience Remote Engine Start Exterior Glass, solar absorbing Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare Windshield, solar absorbing Wipers, front intermittent, variable Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators Mouldings, bright, side window surround Headlamps, halogen with automatic on/off and delay Safety StabiliTrak, stability control system Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio Restraint provisions, latch Safety belts, front pretensioner Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System Media / Nav / Comm Audio system feature, 6-speaker system Antenna, integral rear window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.