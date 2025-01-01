Menu
ONLY 91,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive LT w/ 3.6L V6, heated seats, remote start, backup camera, premium 18-inch chrome alloys, premium Pioneer audio system, auto climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

91,469 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12197275

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
91,469KM
VIN 2GNFLFE38G6264454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,469 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Quick Links
