$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD |3.6L V6 |HTD SEATS |REAR CAM |REMOTE START
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD |3.6L V6 |HTD SEATS |REAR CAM |REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,469 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 91,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive LT w/ 3.6L V6, heated seats, remote start, backup camera, premium 18-inch chrome alloys, premium Pioneer audio system, auto climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500