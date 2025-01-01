Menu
2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT AWD WOW ! SMOOTH RIDE – SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE SUV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE ! GREAT FOR ALL SEASONS – PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR COMMUTING NEEDS ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

191,442 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT

12730371

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,442KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK7G6304854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5900
  • Mileage 191,442 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT AWD WOW ! SMOOTH RIDE – SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE SUV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE ! GREAT FOR ALL SEASONS – PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR COMMUTING NEEDS ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2016 Chevrolet Equinox