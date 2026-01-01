$13,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ LTZ, AWD, LEATHER, V6
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ LTZ, AWD, LEATHER, V6
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,526KM
VIN 2GNFLGE36G6113747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $13905 - Myers Cadillac is just $13500!
JUST IN - 2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LTZ AWD LOW LOW MILEAGE! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, AWD, 3.6 V6, REAR CAMERA, NAV, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS POWER LIFTGATE, CLEAN CARFAX, NON SMOKER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
JUST IN - 2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LTZ AWD LOW LOW MILEAGE! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, AWD, 3.6 V6, REAR CAMERA, NAV, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS POWER LIFTGATE, CLEAN CARFAX, NON SMOKER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Memory settings for the driver seat and exterior mirrors
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Mirror, inside rearview self-dimming
Cargo cover, rear security cover
Cargo net, full-across rear
Seat adjuster, 8-way power front passenger
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel, centre console, door handle r...
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Mechanical
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LM26 model only.)
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LM26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Exterior
Door handles, chrome
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Headlamps, halogen projector style
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Fog lamps, front halogen
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, bright chrome, manual-folding
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal (Charcoal with bright chrome insert.)
Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers and rear bright chrome insert
Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Liftgate, power programmable rear with fixed glass
Grille, Black with chrome surround (Includes additional bright chrome accents.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Chevrolet Impala LT - $119 B/W 151,201 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 116,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 BMW X4 xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 29,422 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2016 Chevrolet Equinox