$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT LT **AWD/NAV/ROOF/WINTER TIRES**

Location

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

  • 78,383KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5317547
  • Stock #: 2771A
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK0G6360845
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Just landed!! This beautiful 1 owner 2016 Chevy Equinox is in great condition! Fully equipped and has all the necessary features you would look for in a family SUV and More!! Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Sunroof, Heated seats and more!

A set of almost brand-new winter tires ($1300 VALUE NEW) are included in the asking price!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

