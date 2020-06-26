2016 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
+ taxes & licensing
Just landed!! This beautiful 1 owner 2016 Chevy Equinox is in great condition! Fully equipped and has all the necessary features you would look for in a family SUV and More!! Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Sunroof, Heated seats and more!
A set of almost brand-new winter tires ($1300 VALUE NEW) are included in the asking price!
