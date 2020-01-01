Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

70,104 KM

$15,350

+ tax & licensing
$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ALLOYS CLOTH HTD SEATS BACKUP CAM

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ALLOYS CLOTH HTD SEATS BACKUP CAM

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

70,104KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6283353
  Stock #: 122906
  VIN: 2GNALCEK2G1122906

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 70,104 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

