2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,480KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4555248
  • Stock #: 20-7089A
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5STXGF267538
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 70,480 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

