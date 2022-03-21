$16,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT, PANORAMIC, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, 124 KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
- Listing ID: 8944933
- Stock #: GF194419
- VIN: 1G1ZE5STXGF194419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,246 KM
Vehicle Description
16900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, REMOTE STARTER, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
