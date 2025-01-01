$25,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT LT, CREW CAB, TRAILER PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, CERTIFIED
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT LT, CREW CAB, TRAILER PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, CERTIFIED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,990KM
VIN 3GCUKREC6GG262842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Autumn Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-8940A
- Mileage 125,990 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $25750 - Myers Cadillac is just $25000!
JUST IN - 2016 SILVERADO LT CREW CAB- AUTUMN BRONZE ON BLACK, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TRUE NORTH EDITION, HEATED SEATS, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, HID HEADLIGHTS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Safety
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Media / Nav / Comm
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
Interior
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Exterior
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Mirror caps, body-colour
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
