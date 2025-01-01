Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>CERTIFIED </b><br> Compare at $25750 - Myers Cadillac is just $25000! <br> <br>JUST IN - 2016 SILVERADO LT CREW CAB- AUTUMN BRONZE ON BLACK, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TRUE NORTH EDITION, HEATED SEATS, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, HID HEADLIGHTS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARAX<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,990 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT LT, CREW CAB, TRAILER PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12215640

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT LT, CREW CAB, TRAILER PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, CERTIFIED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,990KM
VIN 3GCUKREC6GG262842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-8940A
  • Mileage 125,990 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $25750 - Myers Cadillac is just $25000!

JUST IN - 2016 SILVERADO LT CREW CAB- AUTUMN BRONZE ON BLACK, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TRUE NORTH EDITION, HEATED SEATS, REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, HID HEADLIGHTS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Safety

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD

Interior

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Exterior

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Mirror caps, body-colour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof 16,704 KM $48,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - Bluetooth 140,269 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma 222,621 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500