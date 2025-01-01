Menu
Looking for a reliable and hardworking truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, available now at 613 Rides! This black beauty boasts a powerful engine and a spacious interior, perfect for hauling your gear and tackling tough tasks. With a flex-fuel engine, you have the flexibility to run on both gasoline and E85, maximizing your fuel efficiency and saving you money. Its 4-wheel drive system delivers exceptional traction and control on any terrain, ensuring you can confidently navigate through any weather conditions.

This Silverado has logged 208,198km, but its still got plenty of life left in it.

Here are 5 of the most noteworthy features of this truck:

Powerful Flex Fuel Engine: Get the most out of your fuel with the flexibility of a flex-fuel engine, allowing you to choose between gasoline and E85.
4-Wheel Drive for Ultimate Traction: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and roomy interior that provides ample space for both passengers and cargo.
Durable Work Truck Build: This Silverado is built to withstand the demands of any job, thanks to its robust construction and heavy-duty components.
Black Exterior: Command attention with the sleek and stylish black exterior that exudes toughness and sophistication.

Come down to 613 Rides and test drive this workhorse today!

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
208,198KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCNKNEHXGZ259936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20042
  • Mileage 208,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

