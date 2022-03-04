Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

157,413 KM

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD Z71

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD Z71

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

157,413KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8539358
  Stock #: 22-0171
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC1GG375122

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-0171
  • Mileage 157,413 KM

One owner, clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with heated leather seats, Chevy MyLink radio with 8" touchscreen, BlueTooth audio streaming, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls,  USB/AUX ports, factory installed remote start, factory installed trailer brake control, spray in bedliner, tonneau cover and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Onstar
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Box liner
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Power Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4 X 4
Rear Defroster
Dual Climate Controls
Crew Cab
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

