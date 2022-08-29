Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

146,878 KM

Details Description

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
AutoAgents

613-909-3884

HD LTZ Crew Cab Long Box 4WD / Diesel /

HD LTZ Crew Cab Long Box 4WD / Diesel /

Location

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

146,878KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9288916
  • Stock #: AA626A
  • VIN: 1GC1KWE84GF149437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

