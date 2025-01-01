$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,530KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKCKC3GR441971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2217A
- Mileage 124,530 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Wi-Fi, Remote Start, Park Assist, Climate Control, Side Steps, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth
The Chevrolet Tahoe offers excellent towing capabilities and can carry a mountain of cargo. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 124,530 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LTZ. This LTZ is the height of luxury SUVs with incredible features like heated and cooled leather seats, Premium Bose audio, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot detection, park assist, chrome exterior trim, magnetic ride control, and fog lamps. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The Chevrolet Tahoe offers excellent towing capabilities and can carry a mountain of cargo. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 124,530 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LTZ. This LTZ is the height of luxury SUVs with incredible features like heated and cooled leather seats, Premium Bose audio, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot detection, park assist, chrome exterior trim, magnetic ride control, and fog lamps. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 26,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 0 $24,995 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra 271,419 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe