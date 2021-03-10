2016 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
ONLY 56,000 KMS and very well equipped with heated black leather seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, steering modes, hill start assist, automatic LED headlamps and fog lights, leather wrapped steering, rear view camera, 18'' alloy wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirror, universal garage door opener, cruise control, dual climate control, full power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with aux input, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of extra clean and reliable vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, TOURING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8