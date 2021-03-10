Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

56,547 KM

$19,569

+ tax & licensing
$19,569

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,569

+ taxes & licensing

56,547KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6729992
  Stock #: 210240
  VIN: 2C3CCAAG1GH235328

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 210240
  Mileage 56,547 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 56,000 KMS and very well equipped with heated black leather seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, steering modes, hill start assist, automatic LED headlamps and fog lights, leather wrapped steering, rear view camera, 18'' alloy wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirror, universal garage door opener, cruise control, dual climate control, full power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with aux input, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of extra clean and reliable vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, TOURING

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

