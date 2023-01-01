$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited - Leather Seats
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Used
- Listing ID: 10640211
- Stock #: C12868
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG5GR101459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether its shuttling kids, hauling stuff, or providing comfort and space to spread out on road trips, the Chrysler Town & Country faithfully performs its duties well, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Town & Country's trim level is Limited. Limited is the top trim for the Town & Country and it shows in every luxurious detail. It comes with high-end features like leather seats with suede inserts, heated first- and second-row seats, a power-folding third-seat, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 9-speaker premium audio, HID headlights with automatic high-beam control, a heated steering wheel, keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity entry, power adjustable pedals with memory, a rearview camera with a rear park assist system, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1GG5GR101459.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
