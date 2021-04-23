Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

120,873 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 6990305
  2. 6990305
  3. 6990305
  4. 6990305
  5. 6990305
  6. 6990305
  7. 6990305
  8. 6990305
  9. 6990305
  10. 6990305
  11. 6990305
  12. 6990305
  13. 6990305
  14. 6990305
  15. 6990305
  16. 6990305
  17. 6990305
  18. 6990305
  19. 6990305
  20. 6990305
  21. 6990305
  22. 6990305
  23. 6990305
  24. 6990305
  25. 6990305
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,873KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6990305
  • Stock #: 00993
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG6GR307302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,873 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • Navigation
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 77,167 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 International 4...
 423,318 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 97,102 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory