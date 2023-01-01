2016 Chrysler Town & Country

$23,634 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 9 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9446017

9446017 Stock #: 23-1698A

23-1698A VIN: 2C4RC1CG3GR285998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,960 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Power Tailgate SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.