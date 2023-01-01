$23,634+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - Power Tailgate
82,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446017
- Stock #: 23-1698A
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG3GR285998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24343 - Our Price is just $23634!
Whether its shuttling kids, hauling stuff, or providing comfort and space to spread out on road trips, the Chrysler Town & Country faithfully performs its duties well, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 82,960 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Town & Country's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim makes this minivan an excellent value. It comes standard with Stow 'n Go seating, a touch screen radio with an aux jack and SiriusXM, 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, a universal garage door opener, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1CG3GR285998.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $203.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Power Tailgate
SiriusXM
