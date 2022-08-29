Menu
2016 Dodge Challenger

62,472 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T Scat Pack | FULLY LOADED V8

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T Scat Pack | FULLY LOADED V8

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9203266
  • Stock #: U4217A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ1GH217752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U4217A
  • Mileage 62,472 KM

Vehicle Description

FALL SPECIAL! Your last chance to drive a V8 HEMI Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack! Excellent Condition, No Accidents, Drives Like New and Well Maintained. You will Not find a nicer preowned Dodge Challenger anywhere! Get FANTASTIC FALL FINANCING on thus Used Dodge Challenger for sale. Like autumn, this Dodge Challenger will be gone before you know it! DON'T DELAY, CONTACT US TODAY!!! Navigation, Sunroof, Red Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Scat Pack Badges, Power Seats, and so much more! Call or visit us today to set up a test drive. A muscle car like this gets traded in only a few times a year! 1047 Richmond Road Ottawa ON. 613 - 596 - 1006

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Electronic Compass
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Climate Control
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8
MOPAR Shaker Hood
MOPAR Shaker Intake
DELETE SHAKER STRIPE

