2016 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

2016 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,718KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4800513
  • Stock #: 20-0132
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT4GC315515
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
R/T model powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8. Equipped with rear DVD entertainment centre, Technology Group that includes Forward Collision warning, Advanced Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. USB/AUX inputs, NAV, heated seats for front and mid row passengers, mid row console, sunroof, 20" painted Granite Crystal Aluminum wheels and much more. Please contact our sales team for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Rear Vents
  • Dual Climate Controls
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Third Row Seat
  • AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
  • Memory Power Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Touch Screen
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • Keyless Ignition
  • AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
  • USB
  • Headrest TV's
  • Parking assist w/rearview camera
  • mp3 ready
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors
  • Front Camera
  • Power lift -gate
  • Power Tilt Steering Column

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

