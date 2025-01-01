$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,216KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR136527
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N25117A
- Mileage 107,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!
The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 107,216 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow 'n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG7GR136527.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
