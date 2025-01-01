Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!</b><br> <br> The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. Its no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This van has 107,216 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Pqe78ayfqMh38IJ+oLb1uwBkplMnzV0R target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Grand Caravans trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG7GR136527 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG7GR136527</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,216 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
12929192

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,216KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR136527

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N25117A
  • Mileage 107,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 107,216 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow 'n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG7GR136527.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 107,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Xterra S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Nissan Xterra S 251,570 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels 95,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan