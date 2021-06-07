Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,271 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

613-745-7051

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

  1. 7255517
  2. 7255517
  3. 7255517
  4. 7255517
  5. 7255517
  6. 7255517
  7. 7255517
  8. 7255517
  9. 7255517
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7255517
  • Stock #: 200196A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG6GR370154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in this vehicle?

Our teams here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or book a Showroom visit and take it for a test drive!


Were located at900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3.


Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?

Were proud to be a Top-Rated Ottawa Dealership! Dont take our word for it, read our1,600+ Google Reviews!



Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.



  • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by ourUsed Vehicle Exchange Policy.

  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.

  • Vehicles are soldcertified with a multi-point safety inspectionperformed by factory-trained technicians.

  • peace-of-mind coverage for 36 dayson all safety-related items.

  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warrantiesat no extra cost.

  • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!

  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.

  • Ourcomplimentary shuttle serviceis available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.

  • Our service department includes acomplimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.

  • Were conveniently located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.

  • Smiles are always present and freeat Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

2016 Honda CR-V Tour...
 57,808 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT
 177,196 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 109,271 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

Call Dealer

613-745-XXXX

(click to show)

613-745-7051

Alternate Numbers
613-604-9858
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory