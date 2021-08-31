Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

19,127 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7786566
  2. 7786566
  3. 7786566
  4. 7786566
  5. 7786566
  6. 7786566
  7. 7786566
  8. 7786566
  9. 7786566
  10. 7786566
  11. 7786566
  12. 7786566
  13. 7786566
  14. 7786566
  15. 7786566
  16. 7786566
  17. 7786566
  18. 7786566
  19. 7786566
  20. 7786566
  21. 7786566
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

19,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7786566
  • Stock #: 01220
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR347323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,127 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
L/100Km City: 13.7
L/100Km Hwy: 9.4

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2012 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 126,455 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 94,789 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX50 A...
 121,670 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory