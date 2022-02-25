Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

25,899 KM

Details Description

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - VERY LOW MILEAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - VERY LOW MILEAGE

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 8368992
  2. 8368992
  3. 8368992
  4. 8368992
  5. 8368992
  6. 8368992
  7. 8368992
  8. 8368992
  9. 8368992
  10. 8368992
  11. 8368992
  12. 8368992
  13. 8368992
  14. 8368992
  15. 8368992
  16. 8368992
  17. 8368992
  18. 8368992
  19. 8368992
  20. 8368992
  21. 8368992
Contact Seller

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

25,899KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8368992
  • Stock #: U4194
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR144026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful blue used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale. Ideal for any family. Well taken care of and drives like new. Under 30,000KMS! This is a very rare trade it. It'll be gone before you know it, so CONTACT US NOW! You won't want to miss out on this amazing deal. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this preowned Dodge Grand Caravan. We're open Monday to Saturday and located at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON. If you, or someone you know is looking for a used minivan for sale, don't miss out on this amazing offer. Dodge Grand Caravans like this one are very rare now. Contact us now at 613 - 596 - 1006 SEE HOW MUCH YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE IS WORTH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 25,899 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 55,755 KM
$28,650 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Longho...
 68,377 KM
$49,850 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory