$23,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE - VERY LOW MILEAGE
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8368992
- Stock #: U4194
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR144026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful blue used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale. Ideal for any family. Well taken care of and drives like new. Under 30,000KMS! This is a very rare trade it. It'll be gone before you know it, so CONTACT US NOW! You won't want to miss out on this amazing deal. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this preowned Dodge Grand Caravan. We're open Monday to Saturday and located at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON. If you, or someone you know is looking for a used minivan for sale, don't miss out on this amazing offer. Dodge Grand Caravans like this one are very rare now. Contact us now at 613 - 596 - 1006 SEE HOW MUCH YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE IS WORTH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.