2016 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 4 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10168653

10168653 Stock #: 23-0585A

23-0585A VIN: 3C4PDCCG9GT198040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,459 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.